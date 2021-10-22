GOP Sens. Want Afghan Special Visa Program Failings Probed

By Hailey Konnath (October 22, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A trio of Senate Republicans on Thursday called for an investigation into shortcomings in the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program, pointing to thousands of SIV applicants who were "shamefully" left behind in the United States' "chaotic and haphazard" exit from Afghanistan. Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.; and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, penned a letter to the inspectors general for the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Agency for International Development. The senators asked for a joint review and audit of the program, under which former U.S. government employees and their spouses...

