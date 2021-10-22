Intel, Sanyo Settle Licensing Suit In Del. Chancery Court

By Jeff Montgomery (October 22, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. and Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. have quietly settled a Delaware Chancery Court dispute over cross-licensing of technology used in some Wi-Fi products, eight months after a vice chancellor granted a partial win to Intel. The two companies notified Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn in a court filing that they have "executed a confidential settlement agreement and seek to discontinue this action with prejudice." In an opinion released Feb. 26, Vice Chancellor Zurn concluded that a contract between the two companies "as written" allows Intel to use Sanyo Wi-Fi chip patents to make wireless communication modules, or WCMs. Sanyo sued...

