Groups Debate How Widely FCC Can Collect Reg Fees

By Christopher Cole (October 22, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A plan to revamp Federal Communications Commission regulatory fees has several Washington, D.C., advocacy groups at odds, with broadcasters and tech providers alike seeking to reduce or avoid levies the agency imposes on their industries. The groups are fighting over fees the FCC assesses every year to recoup costs of regulating the telecom sector. The commission recently proposed a fee rule covering fiscal year 2021. The collections are supposed to match a congressional appropriation for the FCC's budget and this year are required to total $374 million. The FCC's public comment period saw a raft of opinions come in, ranging from...

