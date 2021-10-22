Feds Pledge 'Most Aggressive' Effort Yet To Tackle Redlining

By Jon Hill (October 22, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that it is teaming up with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to launch what they are calling the "most aggressive" effort yet to combat mortgage lending discrimination, unveiling a seven-figure settlement with Trustmark National Bank and foreshadowing more cases to come. At a press conference in Washington, D.C., Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared with the heads of the CFPB and OCC to announce a vigorous campaign of investigations and enforcement aimed at rooting out redlining, a form of illegal, race-based discrimination in real estate lending that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS