Ex-NS8 Legal Chief Says He May Need $11M D&O Funds

By Leslie Pappas (October 22, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The former chief legal officer of cybersecurity company NS8 Inc., which went bankrupt after its CEO was charged with fraud, asked a Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday to access up to $11 million in company insurance policies to defend himself against claims he contributed to the company's collapse. Eric Kay, who also co-founded the Las Vegas-based cyber fraud firm, has incurred legal expenses because of accusations made public during the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, his brief said. Kay says he is innocent of any wrongdoing. "It should not be lost on the debtor or this court that Mr. Kay is too a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS