Pot Co. Verano Hit With Suit Over Unpaid $500K Commission

By Sarah Jarvis (October 22, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A New York woman who claims to have helped Verano Holdings LLC find another company to acquire has sued the cannabis company over an allegedly unpaid commission of $500,000, saying Verano has so far refused to pay her.

Nancy "Tex" Caldarola said in a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Thursday that she is entitled to 5% of a $10 million deal in which Verano acquired an Ohio-based company in July. She said that she worked on a draft of a formal "fee agreement" with Verano in 2019 to memorialize the commission she is owed, but the...

