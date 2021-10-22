SEC, Financial Adviser Agree To $1.9M Deal In Theft Suit

By Celeste Bott (October 22, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday signed off on a $1.9 million settlement between a Chicago investment adviser and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which had accused him of diverting $1.7 million in client funds to pay off his personal credit card. The agency sued former Merrill Lynch financial adviser Marcus Boggs in August 2019 for allegedly misappropriating nearly $2 million in client funds, alleging Boggs made more than 200 illegal transfers from clients' accounts in order to pay for massive credit card purchases. He later signed a consent order with the agency and is barred from ever again working...

