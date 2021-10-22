Ex-Titans Player Dodges Prison In $3.9M Health Plan Scam

By Max Jaeger (October 22, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Former Tennessee Titan Antwan Odom avoided prison time Thursday for his role in a $3.9 million scheme to bilk the league's health plan, with a Kentucky federal judge sentencing him to six months of home confinement. Odom will also serve three years of supervised release and 270 hours of community service, and must pay a restitution of $56,821, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The government sought a term on the low end of the nonbinding federal guidelines range of 10 to 16 months because Odom accepted responsibility by pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. U.S. District...

