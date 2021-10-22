LATAM Creditors Say Airline On Wrong Track To Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (October 22, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors committee in the LATAM Airlines Group Chapter 11 bankruptcy case says the South American air carrier's insistence on providing benefits for major shareholders is sending it down a dead end in its restructuring process. In a statement filed Thursday in response to a request by LATAM for one last monthlong extension of its deadline to file a Chapter 11 plan, the committee said the reason one had not emerged for 17 months was largely the company's "insistence on having a plan that is acceptable primarily to its majority shareholders." "Unless the debtors change course, the committee doubts that the...

