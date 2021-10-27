Investment Committee Best Practices For ERISA Plans: Part 1

By Eric Altholz (October 27, 2021, 1:02 PM EDT) -- This is part one of a two-part article on investment committee best practices. Part two of the article will report on preparing minutes for an investment committee meeting. Even in areas of law where the landscape of rules, regulations and risks seems to be changing constantly, certain core concepts and basic principles hold fast. In the case of fiduciary responsibility under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the core concepts and basic principles can be boiled down to three key elements: Establishing a prudent process; Adhering to the process; and Documenting the process. These principles apply no matter what kind of...

