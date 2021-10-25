Cisco Must Face Enterprise Networking Trade Secrets Suit

By Tiffany Hu (October 25, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems Inc. once again cannot escape a startup's long-running lawsuit accusing it of stealing trade secrets related to an enterprise networking platform, with a California judge refusing to find that the physical embodiment of trade secrets must be passed down between owners "like a talisman." In an Oct. 18 order, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Sunil R. Kulkarni denied Cisco's request for summary judgment in Leadfactors LLC's lawsuit alleging that Cisco built its Quad enterprise collaboration platform based on stolen trade secrets and confidential information related to Leadfactors' predecessor ConnectBeam, which were both formed by Puneet Gupta. Cisco said...

