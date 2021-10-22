CoreCivic Still Can't Nix Suit Over Body Cavity Search

By Clark Mindock (October 22, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Private prison company CoreCivic has failed to end a suit over allegations that one of its employees subjected a correctional officer to a warrantless and dehumanizing body cavity search, with a Georgia federal court saying Friday newly filed documents had satisfied an earlier defect. U.S. District Judge Dudley H. Bowen said that the correctional officer had remedied the defects of her first amended complaint, including by providing copies of CoreCivic's entry and exit procedures that allegedly show the search was connected to the company's own policies. The correctional officer sued CoreCivic and the city of Alamo, Georgia, in February over an alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS