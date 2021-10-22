Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

High Court At High Speed: Abortion Cases' Pace Stirs Interest

By Jeff Overley and Jimmy Hoover (October 22, 2021, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ignited intense interest Friday by not only accepting a major abortion showdown but also giving the parties a mere 10 days to complete all briefing and prepare for oral arguments, a greased-lightning pace often reserved for historic legal fights.

Activists demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 4, the first day of the new term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The high court's high-speed schedule — in a pair of petitions involving Texas' ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, known as S.B. 8 or the Texas Heartbeat Act — contrasts conspicuously with the five or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!