High Court At High Speed: Abortion Cases' Pace Stirs Interest

By Jeff Overley and Jimmy Hoover (October 22, 2021, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ignited intense interest Friday by not only accepting a major abortion showdown but also giving the parties a mere 10 days to complete all briefing and prepare for oral arguments, a greased-lightning pace often reserved for historic legal fights. Activists demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 4, the first day of the new term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The high court's high-speed schedule — in a pair of petitions involving Texas' ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, known as S.B. 8 or the Texas Heartbeat Act — contrasts conspicuously with the five or...

