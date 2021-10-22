Pepperidge Farm Wants 'Golden Butter' False Ad Suit Tossed

By Lauren Berg (October 22, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Pepperidge Farm argued a product name "is not an ingredient list" when asking an Illinois federal judge Friday to toss a false advertising proposed class action alleging the snack maker misled consumers into thinking its "Golden Butter" crackers are made with 100% butter and no vegetable oil. While butter is the second-most predominant ingredient after flour in the crackers and is the sole shortening ingredient, the "Golden Butter" name is not deceptive simply because the product also includes vegetable oil in the list of ingredients, Pepperidge Farm said in its motion to dismiss. Pepperidge Farm hit back at a false advertising...

