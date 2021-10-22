NJ Judge Cites Ex-Firm Connection In Firing Suit Recusal

By Bill Wichert (October 22, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said he would recuse himself from a wrongful termination suit against Bayonne and its former business administrator, citing the need to "avoid the appearance of impartiality" since he worked with the ex-city official at the law firm now known as Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo PC. A week after plaintiff Michael Smith requested the judge's recusal in a joint status report, U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals said in a letter Thursday that he would step aside in light of his connection to former Bayonne business administrator Joseph DeMarco. DeMarco is now with Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri...

