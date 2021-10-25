Alaska Tribal Org Wants DC Circ. Redo Over Health Cost Row

By Joyce Hanson (October 25, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- An Alaska tribal health organization has asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its reversal of a lower court decision saying the federal government must reimburse the nonprofit group for a facility's operating costs that the Indian Health Service would have provided. The Cook Inlet Tribal Council Inc. asked Friday for a panel rehearing and rehearing en banc in its appeal against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Indian Health Service, saying the circuit panel's decision errs by doing away with congressional amendments expanding "contract support costs" under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act to remedy the...

