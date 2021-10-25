Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Beats Frito-Lay Worker's Fair Representation Suit

By Beverly Banks (October 25, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Bakery, Confectionery & Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union local did not discriminate against or fail to represent a former Frito-Lay worker by not showing him documents that would have convinced him to sign a severance package, a Kansas federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse granted BCTGM Local 218's motion to dismiss allegations from former Frito-Lay worker Anthony Hampton that the union withheld documents it obtained from the company that showed two of his co-workers made statements that contradicted his account of a workplace dispute that led to his termination.

"For both counts, Hampton's complaint lacks sufficient...

