Philly Family Gets $2.7M Over Missed Hep C Diagnosis

By Mike Curley (October 25, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- The family of a Philadelphia man was awarded $2.7 million by a county jury, which found that his doctor had failed to properly screen him for hepatitis C, leading to liver cancer and his death. The jury on Friday reached a $3 million verdict in a suit filed by the family of Lonnie Kersey against his doctor, Dr. Michael Pisano. The verdict included $1.5 million for pain and suffering resulting from undiagnosed prostate cancer, and an additional $1.5 million for the undiagnosed hepatitis C, which resulted in liver cancer and his death, according to an attorney for the family. Kevin Harden...

