Insurer Wants 2nd Circ. To Toss Embezzlement Coverage Suit

By Daphne Zhang (October 25, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Hanover Insurance Co. told the Second Circuit that a lower court erred by refusing to toss Sportsinsurance.com's suit against it over an alleged $180,000 embezzlement by a former brokerage executive, saying its policyholder's coverage action is time-barred. Sportsinsurance.com filed its coverage suit well after the policy's two-year limit for an insured to bring an action, so the policyholder's entire suit should be dropped, Hanover said in a brief Friday. The policy clearly states that a policyholder cannot bring a legal action two years after discovering a covered loss, and Sportsinsurance did not sue Hanover until March 2020, more than four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS