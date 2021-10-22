Ex-Ripple, SEC Atty To Fill Binance.US' Top Legal Role

By Elise Hansen (October 22, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Digital-asset exchange Binance.US said Friday it has tapped a cryptocurrency veteran and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney as interim general counsel, as its former top lawyer steps back into a part-time role. Norman Reed will fill the general counsel role at Binance.US, while outgoing general counsel Christopher Robins switches to part-time, a Binance.US spokesperson confirmed to Law360. Binance.US has ties to global cryptocurrency giant Binance but says it operates independently of the international brand. Binance.US offers a platform for buying, selling and trading a range of digital assets. Reed is currently co-founder, chief operating officer, and chief legal and...

