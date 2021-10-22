Brand Battles: Polaris Won't Go Soft On Monster Energy's TM

By Tiffany Hu (October 22, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, ATV maker Polaris Industries Inc. is trying to block Monster Energy Co.'s trademark application for "Polaris" energy drinks — plus four other cases you need to know about. Polaris Picks a Fight Polaris went to the board on Oct. 18 to stop Monster Energy from registering the word "Polaris" as a trademark for energy drinks and other nonalcoholic beverages. Polaris, which makes motorcycles, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and other powersports vehicles, said that Monster's application for "Polaris" was identical in name to Polaris' own registrations and that they...

