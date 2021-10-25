Drink Maker Accused Of Overstating Health Benefits On Label

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 25, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident is alleging that the maker of an alcoholic kombucha and seltzer brand has misled customers into thinking the drinks are healthier than they actually are, according to a proposed federal class action. The labeling on Fermented Sciences Inc.'s beverages, touting the addition of vitamin C and "live probiotics," makes customers think they are drinking a healthy substance even as vitamin C deficiency is rare in the U.S. and probiotics only help individuals with specific intestinal problems, according to the complaint filed by Katie Kuciver on Sunday. "An average consumer does not have the specialized knowledge necessary to ascertain that the...

