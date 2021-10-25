11th Circ. Won't Revive Efforts To Get Florida Dam Torn Down

By Morgan Conley (October 25, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday shut down a lawsuit alleging Florida is unlawfully operating a dam and reservoir on federal forest land because it has refused to sign on to a renewed permit for occupying the land that comes with strings attached. Florida Defenders of the Environment had alleged the U.S. Forest Service is violating the Federal Land Policy and Management Act by allowing Florida to operate a dam and reservoir originally constructed as part of a federal initiative to connect the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean via a throughway in the north of the state. But an Eleventh...

