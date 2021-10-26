Cozen O'Connor Adds Former NJ Deputy AG In Philly

By Nick Muscavage (October 26, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor recently hired a former New Jersey deputy attorney general who will help in the firm's expansion of its labor and employment department. Christopher J. Kelly has joined Cozen O'Connor as a member and will be based out of the firm's Philadelphia headquarters, the firm announced Monday. His first day was on Oct. 18. Kelly, who is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and California, was sought out by Cozen O'Connor to address the demands the firm has been seeing in the labor and employment area. "We are experiencing an incredibly unique labor market environment and dealing...

