Insurer Must Defend Tenants In Fire Suit, Ill. Court Says

By Ben Zigterman (October 25, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court ruled that Auto-Owners Insurance Co. must defend the tenants of a rental property against a handyman's claims that they negligently caused a fire on the premises, finding that the tenants qualify as coinsureds under the landlord's policy. In a split decision, an Illinois appellate panel found that an apartment's tenants are coinsured under their landlord's fire insurance policy "regardless of the policy language." (courthouses.co/John Deacon) In a 2-1 decision Friday, the panel reversed a lower court's decision that the insurer does not owe a duty to defend the tenants, Monroe and Dorothy Sheckler, in the handyman's suit....

