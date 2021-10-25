Samsung Can't Dodge $77.7M Loss In Screen Display IP Row

By Adam Lidgett (October 25, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Samsung lost various challenges to a Texas federal jury's finding that it owes around $77.7 million for infringing an Irish company's screen display patents, even though the Patent Trial and Appeal Board threw out two of the three patents-at-issue. Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Monday denied the quartet of filings in which Samsung Display Co. Ltd. and related entities asked for judgment as a matter of law on various issues, or for a trial redo in federal court. Samsung had argued there wasn't enough evidence to back the jury's damages award, saying that even though the jury awarded...

