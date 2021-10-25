2 Ex-NFLers Get Home Detention In $3.9M Health Plan Fraud

By Max Jaeger (October 25, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Former NFL players Anthony Montgomery and Darrell Reid were the latest to be sentenced Monday for their roles in a $3.9 million scheme to defraud the league's health care system, receiving probation and home confinement. U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell in Lexington, Kentucky, sentenced both men to three years of supervised release — with the first six months under home detention — along with 240 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. They must also pay restitution of roughly $47,000 each, authorities said. Judge Caldwell meted out a similar sentence to former Tennessee Titan Antwan Odom on Thursday....

