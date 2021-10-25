Mirae Lands $450M CMBS Loan From Deutsche, Goldman

By Andrew McIntyre (October 25, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Mirae Asset Global Investments has landed $450 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities refinancing for a Hyatt hotel in Honolulu from Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, according to an announcement on Monday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The loan from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Bank USA is for Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, which has 1,230 rooms and is close to Waikiki Beach. The loan is for five years at a floating rate of interest, terms of which Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not disclose. "Historically, Oahu has been one of the highest [Revenue per available room]...

