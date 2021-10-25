USA Gymnastics OK'd To Solicit Votes For $400M Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (October 25, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The national governing body for competitive gymnastics received approval Monday from an Indiana bankruptcy judge to begin soliciting votes from creditors for its proposed Chapter 11 plan that will create a $400 million settlement fund for sexual abuse claimants. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robyn L. Moberly said the absence of objections to the Chapter 11 disclosure statement and vote solicitations procedures made it an easy call to approve both, and she set aside two days for a December plan confirmation hearing. Debtor attorney Catherine L. Steege of Jenner & Block LLP laid out the proposed schedule leading up...

