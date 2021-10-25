Insurer On Hook For Cop Who Hit Fellow Officer With Car

By Chris Villani (October 25, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Commerce Insurance Co. must pay for injuries suffered by a cop who was hit by his fellow police officer's car during a break from firearms training, after Massachusetts' highest court found Monday that the incident did not occur in the line of duty. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court found that a police officer was not acting within the scope of his employment when he hit another officer with a police car and was therefore not immune from tort liability. (iStockPhoto/MattGush) The state's Supreme Judicial Court found that officer Shawn Sheehan was not acting to further the interests of the town of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS