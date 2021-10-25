Judge Can't Get NJ Justices To Mull Trespass Conviction

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 25, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge facing removal was dealt another blow when the state Supreme Court refused to second-guess a lower appeals court's decision affirming her conviction for trespassing at the school that expelled her daughters, according to an order made public Monday. The justices refused the petition for certification by Union County Superior Court Judge Theresa Mullen, whose legal battle with St. Theresa School in Kenilworth sparked both trespassing charges and ethics complaints. The order keeps intact an Appellate Division decision that Judge Mullen's own cellphone recordings of the Feb. 2, 2017, incident leading to the defiant trespassing charge was part...

