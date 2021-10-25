Feds Must Issue Extra 1K Diversity Visas By Oct. 2022

By Alyssa Aquino (October 25, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has until October 2022 to issue the nearly 1,000 diversity visas that a D.C. federal court saved for visa applicants subject to COVID-19 regional travel bans, according to a Monday order. The State Department must begin processing the visas — green cards allotted through the fiscal year 2021 diversity visa lottery to nationals from countries with historically low immigration rates — once it is "reasonably feasible to do so," U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan added, saying that the visa processing timeline balances out the visa winners' interests with resource constraints at the State Department. "Defendants shall...

