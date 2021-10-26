EpiPen Buyers Can't Appeal Order Yet In Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman (October 26, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- EpiPen buyers can't immediately appeal an order that dismissed racketeering claims from its case accusing Mylan of scheming to inflate the price of the emergency allergy treatment, a Kansas federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree issued an order on Monday denying a motion from the buyers seeking to certify part of a June ruling for interlocutory appeal in a case in which Mylan is set to face trial on state antitrust claims early next year. The buyers contended that the court was wrong to grant summary judgment in Mylan's favor on their racketeering claim, arguing that there...

