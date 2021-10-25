Insurance Coverage Vet Joins Miller Nash Cannabis Team

By Katryna Perera (October 25, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Miller Nash LLP announced Monday that an insurance attorney formerly with Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP has joined the firm's insurance recovery and cannabis team in its Long Beach, California, office. Jodi Green — a former partner at Nicolaides, where she represented insurance carriers — will provide litigation, evaluation and advisory services at Miller Nash, according to a press release. Green has spent a decade focusing on insurance coverage litigation, according to the announcement, and has experience handling commercial general liability and Bermuda Form insurance policies with international arbitration provisions. She also has experience within the cannabis industry and has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS