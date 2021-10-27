Sullivan & Worcester Grows Trusts & Estates Practice In NY

By Adrian Cruz (October 27, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Worcester LLP has added a veteran trust and estates attorney with over 20 years' experience as a partner in New York. Carole M. Bass joined Sullivan & Worcester at the start of October after having spent the past eight and a half years with Moses & Singer LLP. She told Law360 on Wednesday that she chose to join the firm because of its growth and strength in both her practice and tax matters. "Accessing the talent of the firm's exceptional tax group will enable me to better serve my clients and bring them the sophisticated solutions to state, national...

