NFL Player Sanctioned For 'Cavalier' Neglect Of Subpoena

By Hailey Konnath (October 25, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court hit NFL wide receiver Kenny Golladay with sanctions Monday, chastising the New York Giants player for his "cavalier and reckless attitude" toward discovery in litigation over whether Golladay was poached from his former agency. U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony P. Patti granted the sanctions motion from Clarity Sports International LLC — Golladay's old agency — and ordered him to foot the bill for the attorney fees and costs Clarity racked up while trying to get him to comply with a third-party subpoena for his deposition and document production. Galloday is not a party in Clarity's lawsuit, which accuses sports...

