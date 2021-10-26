Robinhood Traders Bid For Class Cert. In App Outage Case

By Dean Seal (October 26, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Robinhood users are seeking certification for a class of nearly 7 million fellow account holders in litigation over repeated service outages the popular brokerage experienced amid volatile market conditions in the spring of 2020. The proposed class told a California federal judge that the record built in the case shows Robinhood Markets Inc. breached its contracts and fiduciary obligations to customers, flouted regulatory requirements and acted "in a reckless, profit-driven manner" in the lead-up to an outage on March 2, 2020, which took "all of its investors out of the market for the entire day." "Plaintiffs present a fulsome damages analysis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS