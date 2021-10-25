Commerce Unit Seeks Comment On Brain Interface Exports

By Dave Simpson (October 25, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said Monday it is seeking public comment on brain-computer interface technology and the possibility that this emerging technology will be placed on the Commerce Control List. Brain-computer interface, or BCI, technology allows people to control external devices through a wired connection to their brain. Items on the Commerce list are considered "dual-use," or having both military and commercial purposes, and are subject to less strict export licensing requirements under the Export Administration Regulations. "BIS is seeking public comments on the potential uses of this technology, particularly with respect to its impact...

