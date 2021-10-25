9th Circ. Sides With Nestle On Arrowhead Water Labeling Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 25, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has tossed a proposed class action against Nestle brought by a shopper who claimed that the company duped her into believing that its Arrowhead Water was sourced from Arrowhead Mountain, finding that this is a "rare" labeling lawsuit that could be decided simply on the pleadings. On Friday, a three-judge panel affirmed a California federal court's decision to dismiss with prejudice Connie Chong's lawsuit against Nestle Waters North America Inc. "The [lower] court was correct to find that this case 'presents the rare case where this Court may conclude on the pleadings that no reasonable consumer would be...

