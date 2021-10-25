10th Circ. Says Surveillance Isn't 'Restraint' On Migrant Entry

By Mike LaSusa (October 25, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled on Monday that immigrants who cross into U.S. territory while being surveilled by law enforcement are still entering the country illegally, because they aren't being restrained by authorities. A three-judge panel rejected arguments by Jenifer Miladis Alvarado-Diaz and Magdaly Suleydy Perez-Velasquez that they hadn't illegally entered the country because border patrol agents watched them walk around a fence to cross from Mexico into New Mexico. The migrants, from El Salvador and Guatemala respectively, argued that they shouldn't have been convicted of illegal entry, because under federal immigration law, illegal entry requires "freedom from official restraint." The continuous...

