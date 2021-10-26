DOD Redactions May Derail Torture Testimony, Justices Told

By Grace Dixon (October 26, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Guantanamo Bay prisoner seeking to subpoena information about his torture told the U.S. Supreme Court that the federal government's attempts to curtail the contents of his testimony may undermine a compromise the court tried to broker. The federal government had agreed to allow Abu Zubaydah to testify about his torture in a parallel Polish suit over government officials' role in his torture at a CIA "dark site" located in Poland, which the high court had proposed as an alternative in his suit seeking to compel the testimony of two former CIA contractors. But counsel for Zubaydah told the...

