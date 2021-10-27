Auto Parts Maker Hits Back In Peugeot's €632M Cartel Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (October 27, 2021, 5:46 PM BST) -- An auto parts manufacturer has denied that its participation in a Europe-wide safety systems price-fixing cartel affected supplies sold to Peugeot, hitting back in a €632 million ($733 million) High Court suit. Four companies belonging to the PSA Group — which owns Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall — sued a group of car safety systems makers in April in the High Court for allegedly operating a cartel that increased the prices the group paid for seatbelts and air bags. However, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. insisted in an Oct. 21 defense that none of the anti-competitive practices it was punished for by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS