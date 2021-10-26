Why State Law Noncompliance Is Federally Risky For Pot Biz

By Lloyd Pierre-Louis (October 26, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The cannabis industry continues to expand and evolve, achieving many milestones as one of the fastest-growing markets in states where cannabis has been legalized. While most legal cannabis attention of late has focused on the high rewards of megadeals, the risks associated with state law noncompliance remain as high as ever. On July 30, in U.S. v. Trevino, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed marijuana and conspiracy charges and convictions against an individual dispensary owner for the manufacture, distribution and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violations of the Controlled Substances Act.[1] The court simultaneously...

