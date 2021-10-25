Pa. Justices Allow New Trial For Woman Denied Pain Damages

By Matthew Santoni (October 25, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Monday it won't review a lower court's order for a do-over in the case of a jury that denied a woman damages for pain and suffering even though it found her doctors liable for medical malpractice. The high court's one-sentence, unsigned order said it wouldn't consider a bid by Lehigh Valley Hospital to overturn a Superior Court decision that held it was "unreasonable" for a jury to find Wanda Mazzie's doctors were liable for piercing her bowel during a hernia repair surgery and to award her the maximum amount of compensatory damages, but not to add...

