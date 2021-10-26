Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Again Rejects 'Concerning' Solar Co. TCPA Deal

By Morgan Conley (October 26, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal court again refused to approve an up to $5.8 million settlement that would end claims a solar company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act due to concerns that it would undercompensate the estimated 220,007 cellphone owners affected.

The deal rejected by U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz on Monday would've seen Green Solar Technologies Inc. shelling out as much as $5.8 million to end the suit if all 220,007 cellphone owners collected $25 a person. Judge Lorenz also said it was "troubling" that the deal submitted to him didn't differentiate between class members who were called multiple times...

