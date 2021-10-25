MedMen Leaders Were Reckless With Investor Cash, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (October 25, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of cannabis giant MedMen continued his testimony Monday in front of a Los Angeles jury considering his breach of employment contract and retaliation claims, describing what he saw as questionable spending decisions by the company's founders as the newly public company ran low on cash. Aggressive real estate acquisitions, trips on private jets, luxury automobiles leased with company money and round-the-clock armed security guards for co-founders Andrew Modlin and Adam Bierman were among the spending decisions ex-MedMen CFO James Parker told the jury he complained about, which he said came in the months following the company's $1.6 billion valuation...

