1st Circ. Says BIA Must Mull If Virus Paused Appeal Deadline

By Alyssa Aquino (October 26, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Jamaican woman who missed her deadline to appeal deportation has another chance to do so after the First Circuit ruled that the Board of Immigration Appeals should consider her extension request, filed in the early days of the pandemic. Andrea Joy James had missed a March 2020 deadline to appeal an order of removal while detained in a facility that has fallen under legal fire for unsafe virus protocols, but the First Circuit said that her diabetes and high blood pressure diagnoses, her inability to find an attorney while detained and the general chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic all warranted...

