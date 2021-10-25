NYPD Union Sues Over 'Draconian' COVID Vaccine Mandate

By Melissa Angell (October 25, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The union representing roughly 24,000 New York Police Department officers is seeking to block the "draconian" implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate requiring police officers to get vaccinated, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York state court against city officials. The Police Benevolent Association argues in its lawsuit that the NYPD's current "Vax or Test" program, which allows unvaccinated officers to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, is a sufficient policy that has "struck the appropriate balance between encouraging vaccination and respecting the medical autonomy of the NYPD officers." "The vaccine mandate relies on generalized findings that do not support...

