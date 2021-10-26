Ill. High School Sex Abuse Suit Tossed As Too Late

By Mike Curley (October 26, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has thrown out a suit alleging that a DuPage County high school teacher sexually abused a student before she was 18, finding that the student did not file suit within the state's two-year statute of limitations. In an opinion filed on Monday, a three-justice panel affirmed the dismissal of the suit filed by the student, identified in the opinion by the pseudonym Jane Coe, against Community High School District 99 — which governs Downers Grove North High School — and her former teacher, William Miller. According to the opinion, Coe, who was born in 1980, was a student at Downers...

