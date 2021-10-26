Ex-Oracle Executive Loses Benefits Suit Over Jail Stay

By Rachel Stone (October 26, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal court determined that Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. was right to deny long-term disability benefits to a former Oracle America Inc. executive after it discovered he had lied about being on vacation when he was actually in jail. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie Russo issued an opinion and order Monday tossing Michael Rogala's Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, finding Rogala was no longer covered under Oracle's long-term disability plan starting the day he was arrested. He didn't show he was either working for the company or on approved time off, the order said. The Hartford-issued long-term disability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS